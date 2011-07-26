Music Mixers: Eddie Austin’s Playlist For a Summer BBQ

Philebrity Correspondent, DJ, host-with-the-most, Goofballthese are just a few job titles that describe Philadelphia’s Eddie Austin. This 6 foot-plus, tall drink of quirkiness is one of the city’s better known local personalities, and sure knows how to leave an impression with just about everyone he encounters.

Living in Northern Liberties, which is Philadelphia’s equivalent of Brooklyn, Austin can be spotted either hosting-slash-DJing a dance party at The Barbary (or as I like to call it, “The Hipster Mecca of Philadelphia”), or hanging around popular brunch spot Honey’s, working on his next comedy routine with the local clientele.

This summer he’s been DJing a whole lot of pool parties, BBQs and fiestas in the City of Brotherly Love. With his love of old school jams mixed with his close ties to the Northeast indie music scene, Austin has put together a playlist perfect for any summertime shin dig for everyone to enjoy.

So break out the sunscreen lotion and the grillit’s time to enjoy the hazy days of summer!

Mariah Carey “Fantasy”





Martha Reeves & The Vandellas “(Love Is Like A) Heatwave”

Billy Stewart “Summertime”

Sly & The Family Stone Everyday People”

Cher “All I Really Wanna Do”

Hunx & His Punx “If You’re Not Here”

The Doobie Brothers “What a Fool Believes”

The Strokes “Someday”

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince “Summertime”

Ice Cube “Today Was A Good Day”