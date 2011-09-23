Muppets Take Manhattan With the Help of Opening Ceremony

Can Opening Ceremony do no wrong these days?

After finally launching a Tumblr page, looks like Opening Ceremony is upping their awesomeness again with the launch of their latest capsule collection with Disney’s The Muppets for a handful of just-in-time-for-fall clothing options.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Animal, Gonzo and Fozzie Bear all make cameos on the partially unisex line of colorful T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, knitted sweaters and dress shirts. Looks like Beaker got too scared to join in on the fashion fun and the Swedish Chef was probably too busy chasing after some of Gonzo’s chickens to notice what was even going on — oh well!

