MTWTFSS Weekday SS12 Lookbook: Big Tailoring, Knits & Prints

When you’re brand is based in a Nordic country like Sweden, it’s understandable why there might a few sweaters, light jackets and some relaxed pants thrown into your Spring/Summer 2012 collection.

Case in point is MTWTFSS Weekday‘s latest collection, which features all of the above as well as graphic prints, pops of neon and casual, yacht-inspired wear la Express in the early 90s. With a mix of both fitted and loose-fitting tops and bottoms, there is just about something for anyone who is looking to make a statement in the season’s hottest trends, without dropping big bundles of cash.

Keeping in true Scandinavian style, Weekday has become an expert in making clothes that look quite simple at first glance, into something a bit more extraordinary by paying close attention to the little details like the fit, the cut and the color options of their garments.

If you want to take an understated yet still interesting twist with your spring wardrobe this year, then be sure to take note from Scandinavian labels like Weekday.

Click through the slideshow above to view the MTWTFSS Weekday SS12 Lookbook.