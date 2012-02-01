Motor City Babes: Watch Prada’s Spring 2012 Campaign Video!

Did I miss the memo that February 1st is the day for a fashion brand to debut their spring season campaign videos?!

First up was the brand new T by Alexander Wang video featuring those rapping zanies Die Antwoord, and now Prada has just released their Spring/Summer 2012 campaign video via YouTube.

Keeping true to the collection’s 50s/60s motor city vibe, the fun fashion short takes place at one of the cleanest gas stations I have ever seen.

Hot rods, high fashion and hell-on-wheels heels? Yes, please!

(P.S. Did I hear a bit of Sleigh Bells in that video?)