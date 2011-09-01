Morrissey Shows No Love For NYC On Upcoming Tour

Morrissey, the former frontman for legendary British post-punk band The Smiths and one of the founding fathers of all things related to being emo, has just announced today the dates of his upcoming tour in the United States and Mexico.

The tour will be in support of Morrissey’s newest album, which has yet to have a release date set due to the fact that there doesn’t seem to be any labels out there that want to pick it up, according to Pitchfork. For such a legendary songwriter and musician to be faced with such a predicament is a bit of a head scratcher for us, even though we have heard on the grapevine that Morrissey isn’t always the most easiest musical talent to deal with.

Kicking off on November 10 in Chicago, Morrissey’s upcoming winter tour will continue throughout the Southwest before finally ending south of the border for the following month. Sadly, looks like the rock crooner is totally going to be skipping out on the entire East Coast, which we know isn’t going to make folks in cities like Boston, New York and Washington, DC too happy.

Honestly Morrissey, what gives? Can’t handle the Atlantic shore during the colder months? Don’t have enough mittens and well-tailored suits to pack in your bag?

Whatever the reason may be, this is just another thing I’m going to add on my long list on why Robert Smith is a way better post-punk rock legend. #Truth

November:

10Chicago, IL – Congress Theater

14San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theater

15Austin, TX – Bass Hall

17Dallas, TX – McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

19Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Center

20Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater

22Escondido, CA – Center for the Arts

25Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan

26Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

28Pomona, CA – Fox Theater



December:

01Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

05Monterrey, Mexico – Arena

07/08Mexico City, Mexico – Plaza Condesa

10Puebla, Mexico – Siglo XX1

12/13Guadalajara, Mexico – Diana