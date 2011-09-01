Morrissey Shows No Love For NYC On Upcoming Tour

Morrissey, the former frontman for legendary British post-punk band The Smiths and one of the founding fathers of all things related to being emo, has just announced today the dates of his upcoming tour in the United States and Mexico.
The tour will be in support of Morrissey’s newest album, which has yet to have a release date set due to the fact that there doesn’t seem to be any labels out there that want to pick it up, according to Pitchfork. For such a legendary songwriter and musician to be faced with such a predicament is a bit of a head scratcher for us, even though we have heard on the grapevine that Morrissey isn’t always the most easiest musical talent to deal with.
Kicking off on November 10 in Chicago, Morrissey’s upcoming winter tour will continue throughout the Southwest before finally ending south of the border for the following month. Sadly, looks like the rock crooner is totally going to be skipping out on the entire East Coast, which we know isn’t going to make folks in cities like Boston, New York and Washington, DC too happy.
Honestly Morrissey, what gives? Can’t handle the Atlantic shore during the colder months? Don’t have enough mittens and well-tailored suits to pack in your bag?
Whatever the reason may be, this is just another thing I’m going to add on my long list on why Robert Smith is a way better post-punk rock legend. #Truth
November:
10Chicago, IL – Congress Theater
14San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theater
15Austin, TX – Bass Hall
17Dallas, TX – McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
19Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Center
20Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater
22Escondido, CA – Center for the Arts
25Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan
26Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
28Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
December:
01Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
05Monterrey, Mexico – Arena
07/08Mexico City, Mexico – Plaza Condesa
10Puebla, Mexico – Siglo XX1
12/13Guadalajara, Mexico – Diana