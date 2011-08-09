Monster Guitars, 3-D Magic Eye Photos and More: Art School’d

Thanks to modern technology, you don’t have to be a rich, well-connected jet-setter to discover cool art around the world.
With the copious amounts of art blogs and self-publishing platforms for creatives that are available online, all one needs to do is surf on over to a few of these sites to discover the latest talents in the art world today.
If you were a fan of the pixelated deer drawing by Laura Bifano from last month, then you’ll just love the sculpture I’ve uncovered this week from Japanese artist Kohei Nawa! Plus, if you never thought you could find a guitar that could really crank it up to eleven, then check out the multiplied guitar working sculpture by Yoshihiko Satoh. Trust me when I say it’s a real, visual definition of the term “heavy metal”!
Click through the photos in the slideshow above to view the rest of this week’s art picks!
British graphic designer Nick Sayers creates amazing geodesic spheres made out of everyday materials, without the help of any adhesives. It's a neat party trick, huh?
[via Colossal]
Photographer Amanda Williams' set of her Bohemian Vacation images, like this one pictured above, are very, very fashion blogger chic!
[via Volume Magazine]
Crank the volume to eleven with this monster-sized guitar creation from Japanese artist Yoshihiko Satoh. I doubt we'll be ever seeing these at a Guitar Center anytime soon!
[via Colossal]
Photographic works like the one pictured above by Chinese artist Liu Bolin remind me of 3-D recreations of those Magic Eye drawings from the 90s. Except you don't have to squint at the picture for 3 1/2 hours to see the mystery image!
[via The Creators Project, A Celebration of Creativity]
No, you're not seeing double, even though staring at this piece by Kohei Nawa of a pixelated, mountain deer head may seem like that
[via Colossal]