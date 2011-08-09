Monster Guitars, 3-D Magic Eye Photos and More: Art School’d

Thanks to modern technology, you don’t have to be a rich, well-connected jet-setter to discover cool art around the world.

With the copious amounts of art blogs and self-publishing platforms for creatives that are available online, all one needs to do is surf on over to a few of these sites to discover the latest talents in the art world today.

If you were a fan of the pixelated deer drawing by Laura Bifano from last month, then you’ll just love the sculpture I’ve uncovered this week from Japanese artist Kohei Nawa! Plus, if you never thought you could find a guitar that could really crank it up to eleven, then check out the multiplied guitar working sculpture by Yoshihiko Satoh. Trust me when I say it’s a real, visual definition of the term “heavy metal”!

