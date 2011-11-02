Mods, Minis & More: 100 Ideas That Changed Fashion

What have been some of fashion’s most significant contributions to the way women (and even some men) dress in the Western hemisphere in the past 20th century?

The bikini? The stiletto? The shoulder bag?

These 3 items along with 97 other ideas are listed in Chronicle Books’ 100 Ideas That Changed Fashion, which details some of the biggest game-changers that have helped to shape modern fashion notions.

For any avid fashion fans out there, this book is a must read, and might even double as a fashion bible, detailing the who, what, where (or “wear”), why and how some of the biggest fashion ideas of the past 100 years came to be.

