Model Coco Rocha Designs Ferosh Jewelry Pieces For Charity

Blogger, model, DJ and now jewelry designer, Coco Rocha is a Canadian tour de force that is something not to be reckoned with.

Teaming up with Senhoa (pronounced “sun-no-a”), an organization that seeks to support human trafficking victims in Southeast Asia by providing them with income-generating skills, social reintegration and programs for self-empowerment, Rocha has designed a tough-as-nails jewelry collection to help raise money for this charitable effort.

“Everything is going to a good cause. We don’t keep any of [the proceeds] and the Senhoa people are good about making sure the money is in the [right] hands,” said Rocha.

The collection features seven show-stopping pieces with prices ranging from a modest $60 to $195 range, with the exception of the Rachany piece (seen on the first photo of Coco in the slideshow above) that comes with a hefty price tag of $995.

The Coco Rocha For Senhoa campaign was shot by famed photographer and America’s Next Top Model judge Nigel Barker, and features some of Coco’s model friends like Mrs. David Bowie and Caroline Trentini.

Check out the killer set of sparkly statement pieces from the collection and let us know which accessory item is your fave in the comments section below!

[via Fashion Week News]