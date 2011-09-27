Missoni Teams Up With Converse (Again!)

For the fourth season in a row, Italian fashion power-house Missioni is once again teaming up with the all-American shoe brand Converse to create a limited-run mini-collection of stylish, unisex sneakers.

For the fall/winter 2011 season, Missoni has incorporated a blue zig-zag pattern and a redish paint-striped style onto the iconic Chuck Taylor High Tops.

This duo of bellissimo styles will be available on October 1st from online retailer Hanon.

(Fingers crossed that the release of the sneakers won’t crash the e-commerce site like the Missoni for Target collection did earlier this month on Target’s own website.)