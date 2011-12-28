The Misshapes, FNO, Rhonda & More: Top 10 Stories of 2011

With 2011 coming to a close, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest stories to grace the What’s Next feature area right here on StyleCaster over the past 12 months.
From FNO to The Creators Project, and from New Zealand to Miami, it looks like our event recaps and features seemed to be quite popular this year, which is great because now it will even give us a better excuse to go out more in 2012! I only kid…er, well, sort of.
Check out all 10 of the most read What’s Next stories over the last year, and let us know which one was your favorite down in the comments section below!
- Meet 7 of Tel Aviv’s hottest fashion designers – 7 Designers From Tel Aviv You Need To Now
- The Misshapes take the Art Basel Miami party scene by storm – The Misshapes’ Art Basel Party Photo Diary: Candid Camera
- One of the biggest party crews in Los Angeles throw their first-ever shin dig in New York City – Candid Camera: A Club Called Rhonda’s Gregory A. in NYC
- This year’s New Zealand Fashion Week had a little bit of something for everyone – 31 Show-Stopping Styles From New Zealand Fashion Week
- Fashion’s Night Out 2011 in NYC was hectic, and here is the proof – FNO Party Snaps: DKNY, Alice + Olivia, Mondrian SoHo & More!
- Designer Vivienne Westwood knows how to keep it real – Juergen Teller Shoots Homegirl Vivienne Westwood in Kenya
- The title pretty much says it all – Gareth Pugh & Byrdie Bell Host A NSFW Art Basel Miami Party
- A recap of this year’s The Creators Project in New York, presented by VICE and Intel – The Creators Project Rocks Brooklyn With Florence & Justice
- Check out our exclusive guide to the American Apparel Warehouse Sale in NYC, which has now been extended till January 11! – American Apparel Warehouse Sale in NYC: An Insider’s Guide
- Complete coverage of the alice + olivia Spring/Summer 2012 presentation during NYFW, including behind-the-scenes shots and instructions on how to re-create 2 hairstyles from the show – NYFW SS 2012: Alice + Olivia Swings Back To The 60s