The Misshapes’ Art Basel Party Photo Diary: Candid Camera

Susie G
by
Leigh Lezark, Geordon Nicol and Greg Krelenstein, the trio of New York nightlife royalty known as The Misshapes, headed down to the beachy sands of Miami last week for ber culture fte Art Basel, and were kind enough to share their own party photos with the StyleCaster gang.

Hanging out with the likes of fashion designer Gareth Pugh, V Magazine‘s Stephen Gan and graffiti artist Mr. Brainwash, The Misshapes were literally everywhere where you want to be kind of like your Visa card, but way cooler like whoa.

You can check out all of their late-night adventures in the slideshow above!

Sophia Lamar & Randy D'Amico

May Kwok, Alexis Page & Geordon Nicol

Party goers in the pool at the Visionaire party

Leigh Lezark & Stacy Engman

Brazilian dancers at Visionaire party

Patrick Sanberg, VMAN Editor Elliott David, Visionaire founder-slash-V-slash-VMAN Editor-in-chief Stephen Gan & Leigh Lezark

Alexis Page, Ryan Medina & May Kwok

Ladyfag

Leigh Lezark & Gareth Pugh

Leigh Lezark & VMAN Editor Derek Blasberg at the Visionaire party

Lily Donaldson and amigo at the Visionaire party

Fabiola Beracasa & Leigh Lezark

"Abe Lincoln" (a.k.a. Rameet Chawla) at Le Baron

Leigh Lezark, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, André Saraiva & Geordon Nicol at Le Baron

Leigh Lezark & Mr. Brainwash

Mr. Brainwash

"Mona Brainwash"

Chi Chi Menendez at Paris Paris

Igor Dewe & Leigh Lezark at Paris Paris

A photo of Leigh Lezark, Mike Nouveau & Geordon Nicol in an art installation at the Shelborne Hotel

