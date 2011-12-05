The Misshapes’ Art Basel Party Photo Diary: Candid Camera

Leigh Lezark, Geordon Nicol and Greg Krelenstein, the trio of New York nightlife royalty known as The Misshapes, headed down to the beachy sands of Miami last week for ber culture fte Art Basel, and were kind enough to share their own party photos with the StyleCaster gang.
Hanging out with the likes of fashion designer Gareth Pugh, V Magazine‘s Stephen Gan and graffiti artist Mr. Brainwash, The Misshapes were literally everywhere where you want to be kind of like your Visa card, but way cooler like whoa.

Sophia Lamar & Randy D'Amico
May Kwok, Alexis Page & Geordon Nicol
Party goers in the pool at the Visionaire party
Leigh Lezark & Stacy Engman
Brazilian dancers at Visionaire party
Patrick Sanberg, VMAN Editor Elliott David, Visionaire founder-slash-V-slash-VMAN Editor-in-chief Stephen Gan & Leigh Lezark
Alexis Page, Ryan Medina & May Kwok
Leigh Lezark & Gareth Pugh
Leigh Lezark & VMAN Editor Derek Blasberg at the Visionaire party
Lily Donaldson and amigo at the Visionaire party
Fabiola Beracasa & Leigh Lezark
"Abe Lincoln" (a.k.a. Rameet Chawla) at Le Baron
Leigh Lezark, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, André Saraiva & Geordon Nicol at Le Baron
Leigh Lezark & Mr. Brainwash
Chi Chi Menendez at Paris Paris
Igor Dewe & Leigh Lezark at Paris Paris
A photo of Leigh Lezark, Mike Nouveau & Geordon Nicol in an art installation at the Shelborne Hotel