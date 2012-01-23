Missed Hedi Slimane’s ‘California Song’? Then Watch This Vid

This past weekend saw the close of Hedi Slimane’s “California Song”, a collection of photographic essays, exhibitions and publications that documented the artist during his “California period” from over the past few years, with his works centering around Slimane’s usual motif of urban youth culture as well as artistic communities from the Golden State.

Hosted by the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles, “California Song” saw a slew of black and white photographs on display from the former Dior Homme creative director. Known for these monochromatic portraitures, including the faces of the media world’s up-and-comers like Frances Bean Cobain and Sky Ferreira, Slimane has captured a visually haunting glimpse into California’s modern youth culture.

For those who were unable to check out the collection at the MOCA (like us folks here stuck in NYC), Commonwealth Projects have put together a super rad six-minute film that shows footage from the Slimane’s show, as well as capturing billboards around LA that advertised Slimane’s MOCA occupation.

With a stellar soundtrack thanks to indie band No Age (who performed at the show’s opening back in November), checking out the video below will really have anyone wishing that they could of seen “California Song” in person.

