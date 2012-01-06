MISLED*YOUTH Art Exhibit Hosts The New Wave Of Young Talent

If one were asked who the latest batch of young artists to come out of the Northeastern art scene (think New York, Boston, Providence and Philadelphia), or heck, even the American contemporary art scene are, do you think they would know which names to drop?

Probably not.

Thanks to an upcoming group art exhibit at the Fourth Wall Project in Boston, lead by curator and fellow artist Isai Mencia, Jr., some of the region’s and nation’s up-and-coming young talents from the art world will have a full array of works on display.

Starting tomorrow night at 6 PM until January 25th, the “MISLED*YOUTH” exhibit will be a showcase “…of what contemporary art has developed into, and reflect the unique perspectives [sic] of artists today,” according to the event’s press release.

Artists featured in the showing includesCoco Young, the Marc Jacobs model and muse to artist Ryan McGinley turned photog. VICE photographer regular Maggie Lee will also have a few of her own works on display. Other highlighted talents include Victor Vazquez from the band Das Racist, and Lil Internet, creative director at Karmaloop TV, and the man behind the “#seapunk” movement.

Personal picks also include Eric Shaw, Seychelle Od Allah, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Jeanette Hayes and Greg Fournier.

“MISLED*YOUTH” will be sure to boast a wide range of talents, styles and inspirations, all of influential and uncompromising artists who are impacting the contemporary art scene of today in their own unique way.

Make sure you swing by the opening tomorrow night, featuring live music from DJ BLK.ADONIS along with bands Bad News Boyfriend, LacedGhost, Gvcci Hvcci and Youthquake.

Take a browse in the slideshow above to catch a peek of what you can expect to see at the “MISLED*YOUTH” exhibit starting this weekend!