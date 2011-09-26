Milan Fashion Week Music Mixtape by Stylist Silvia Bergomi

With Milan Fashion Week coming to a close today, why not celebrate the end of the bi-annual fashion fiesta with a pair of your favorite Prada heels, that now-a-collector’s-item D&G mini dress and our own Milan Fashion Week music playlist curated by none other than Milano-based stylist Silvia Bergomi.

Milan editor to Dossier Journal as well as a contributor and certified “It” Girl for Grazia.it, there is no doubt that this Italian, signorina-about-town certainly knows her way around the fashion circles and stylish party scenes (I mean, she is from the fashion capital of the world, after all).

Glancing at Silvia’s Milan Fashion Week inspired playlist below, it looks like old school jams are still very much in vogue in the same country that gave us Franca Sozzani and the grandparents that spawned the culture-tainting Jersey Shore cast.

And on that note, why not grab yourself a cocktail, pump up the volume on your comp and get ready to dance it out, Milano style!

Neneh Cherry “Buffalo Stance”

Gwen Guthrie “Hopscotch”



Talking Heads “Nothing But Flowers”





Dumbo Gets Mad “Harmony”



Michael Jackson “We’re Almost There (DJ Spinna Remix)”



Ike and Tina Turner “Nutbush City Limits”



Melvin Bliss “Synthetic Substitution”



Sly and The Family Stone “If You Ever Want Me To Stay”





Celestial Choir “Stand on the Word (Larry Levan Mix)”



The Rolling Stones “Monkey Man”

