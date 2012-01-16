Milan Men’s Fashion Week AW12: Runway Videos & Weekend Recap

Milan has been buzzing this past weekend, as the Men’s Autumn/Winter 2012-2013 Fashion Week season kicked off on Saturday from the Italian fashion capital.

Here are some of the highlights from the last two days:

Burberry Prorsum kicked things off with some cool weather effects by making it rain on the catwalk at the beginning of their show

kicked things off with some cool weather effects by making it rain on the catwalk at the beginning of their show Moncler Gamme Bleu paid homage to fashion shows of yesteryear by having models walk down with numbered paddles. Looks like they also hired Speed Racer as their new creative director as well

paid homage to fashion shows of yesteryear by having models walk down with numbered paddles. Looks like they also hired Speed Racer as their new creative director as well Jil Sander ‘s Raf Simons gave us an idea of what American Psycho‘s Patrick Bateman ideal wardrobe might look like. (It’s hard to trace fingerprints on leather, right? Then this collection is killer perfection!)

‘s gave us an idea of what American Psycho‘s Patrick Bateman ideal wardrobe might look like. (It’s hard to trace fingerprints on leather, right? Then this collection is killer perfection!) Vivienne Westwood uses her latest collection to show support of David Attenborough’s documentary series The Frozen Planet which will air here in the US come March. No stranger to publicly garnering attention around political and environmental issues, we can’t help but love this punk dame’s attitude to sticking up to “The Man”. Plus, we’re loving her attention to details with the slick-backed hairstyles and ice-glazed beards

uses her latest collection to show support of David Attenborough’s documentary series The Frozen Planet which will air here in the US come March. No stranger to publicly garnering attention around political and environmental issues, we can’t help but love this punk dame’s attitude to sticking up to “The Man”. Plus, we’re loving her attention to details with the slick-backed hairstyles and ice-glazed beards Prada has our nod for the best menswear presentation at Milan this season so far, thanks to a show that sent out celebs like Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Gary Oldman, Tim Roth and Emile Hirsch down the runway. We’re also digging the James-Bond-Villain-From-A-Cold-War-Era-Eastern-European-Country meets Postmodernism la Kraftwerk vibe

Check out all of the video recaps from our favorite Milan menswear shows down below, and let us know which collections you’re loving (or hating) in the comments section underneath!

Burberry Prorsum:

Vivienne Westwood Man:

Prada:

Calvin Klein Collection:

Moncler Gamme Bleu:

Dolce & Gabbana:

Jil Sander:

Bottega Veneta:

Roberto Cavalli:

[Photo via Pedestrian.tv]