Midnight Misfits: SPIN Mag Intros Us To LA’s ‘Freak City’

The Los Angeles’ club scene over the last few years or so has been molding it’s own cast of unique, nightly creatures whose fierceness would even revival that of New York’s and London’s own party monsters.

For their latest fashion issue, SPIN magazine have documented some of the most influential misfits at the moment, out in the West Coast metropolis.

These nightlife denizens can be found on the regular at Freak City, described by SPIN writer Jeff Weiss as “the ’90s-nostalgia shop and underground epicenter co-owned by Delicious Vinyl impresario Rick Ross.” Weiss also goes on to call the raver-friendly retailer “the hub for a loosely affiliated network of self-styled fashion and pop-art provocateurs that keeps Los Angeles safe for glamorous misfits.”

The great thing about this photographic editorial is that it shows that LA’s club scene isn’t just solely made up of celebrity, Hollywood VIP soires, or hotspots where only the young and rich la The Hills can afford to have a good time.

Maybe this might be the start of LA being once again an influential fashion capital, like back in the late 80s and early 90s when surfwear brands, DayGlo and LA Gear sneakers were all the rage. Except now, styles and looks are being inspired by the candy raver or an anime fanboy, or even the cross mutation of the glam and grunge genres.

Check out our favorite photos from the photo gallery by SPIN, and meet the next wave of club kids that are sure to be this decade’s tribe of trendsetters.