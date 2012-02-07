Michelle Williams Time Travels For Boy. by Band of Outsiders

At first glance, the set of Polaroids compiled for Boy. by Band of Outsider‘s Spring/Summer 2012 collection appear to be authentic snapshots taken during the more free-spirited days of the early 70s out in sunny California.

As much as we love the idea that My Week With Marilyn star Michelle Williams might have time travelled back to 1972 with only a closet full of drool-worthy paisley-printed garments and some light-colored, romantically shaped pieces, we know that these stellar snaps were actually just shot on vintage Polaroid film, giving the photos that great, faded and slightly grainy filter.

Check out the full lookbook (shot on location at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, CAjust in case you were wondering) from the label in the slideshow above!

Images via Boy. by Band of Outsiders