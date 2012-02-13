Michal Pudelka: Meet Fashion’s Next ‘It’ Photographer

Michal Pudelka is just 21 but has already displayed a seriously mature level of talent. The Slovak photographer has shot editorial spreads for It, Zigzag, Bite and Vision magazines, and is the photo editor for Anonym Magazine, which focuses on the art scene in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Now living in the Czech Republic, Michal spent some time studying fashion design in Paris before deciding that photography was his primary passion. His work tends to cover two different spectrums: the fashion world and the conceptual art world.

Michal’s fashion photography is characterized by slender models in quirky poses. He likes to think about the full effect of the photo before he shoots so you’ll also notice a lot of cohesive color blocking from the clothes to the shoes and the props. This combination makes for some awesomely fun photos, and we can’t wait to see what this rising photography star comes up with next.

[Photos via michalpudelka.tumblr.com]