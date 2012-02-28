Michael Jackson In New Zealand?: Watch The ‘Boy’ Trailer

New Zealand’s “most popular film of all time” will finally reach American movie screens thanks to a very successful Kickstarter campaign. Taika Waititi’s Boy was a hit at Sundance in 2010 and rather than wait for Hollywood studios to come knocking, Waititi took to Kickstarter to get funding for the movie that he promises American audiences will love.

He’s already exceeded the $90,000 goal and there are still three days left to donate. If you’re looking to support a great-looking film, there are some fabulous incentives, starting with “a digital poster you can hang proudly on your computer” for a donation of $1 to $19, and ending with a trip to New Zealand that will include a personal tour of Waihau Bay (where the movie takes place) with cast and crew members. Not too shabby!

Inspired by Waititi’s 2003 Oscar-nominated short Two Cars, One Night, Boy is a coming-of-age comedy/drama (dramedy?) set on the east coast of New Zealand in 1984, about a boy who gets to know his father when he returns to find a bag of money he buried. It looks hilarious and touching, and lucky for us, opens in NYC on March 2nd at the Angelika.

Before that happens, though, New Yorkers can catch Boy tonight at a FREE screening of the movie followed by a Michael Jackson dance party (you’ll understand why as soon as you check out the trailer below) hosted by Brooklyn Vegan and the Knitting Factory in Williamsburg. This all goes down tonight at 8 p.m.!

You can look for it in theaters throughout the country in the months to come, and don’t forget to check the Kickstarter page for updates!