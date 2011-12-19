Mia Moretti & Caitlin Moe Release New Single ‘So Beautiful’

DJ Mia Moretti and violinist Caitlin Moe, two of our favorite it-girls, just released their brand spanking new debut single last week called “So Beautiful” on Little Owl Recordings, and we’re totally obsessed with it!

The close-to-6-minutes track is a dance floor rager that makes us feel like we’re lost in the trenches of the deep house grooves at a secret club in the middle of a Brazilian rainforest.

Be sure to add this track to your Chrismukkah and New Year’s Eve party playlists as this jam will be a late night crowd pleaser.

You can purchase the So Beautiful EP on iTunes today, and don’t forget to listen to the track via SoundCloud below!