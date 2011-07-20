Mercury Prize Nominee Playlist With Adele, James Blake

This past Tuesday, the albums that made it on to this year’s Barclaycard Mercury Prize shortlist were announced, without much surprise to some of the nominees chosen (cough-Adele-cough-Elbow-cough).

Since 1992, the Mercury Prize is an award that’s given out each year to the best album from the UK and Ireland.

Included on the list this year is Adele’s 21, James Blake’s James Blake, Tinie Tempah’s Disc-Overy, PJ Harvey’s Let England Shake, Katy B’s On A Mission, Elbow’s Build A Rocket Boys! and Metronomy’s The English Riviera, among many others.

I would place my bet that this year’s Prize will go to Adele whose “Rolling In The Deep” single has been playing just about everywhere I go. Over the last few days, her song has been topping the radio charts here in the States, and just recently the legendary Patti Smith covered the hit single during a live perfomance in New York last week.

Former Mercury Prize winners like Elbow (2008) and PJ Harvey (2001) were also included on this year’s list. If either of the two do take home the award and the 20000 cash prize on September 6th when the winner is announced, it will be a Mercury Prize first as no previous Mercury Prize winner has ever won more than once in the music award’s 19-year history.

If on the off-chance you have no clue who some of these folks are (I do have to admit that even I’ve never heard of Gwilym Simcock and King Creosote & Jon Hopkins before today), you are in luck my friend as I have graciously put together a playlist of all of this year’s nominees.

After taking a listen to the songs, let us know who you think will be this year’s winner in the comment section below!

“Limit To Your Love” James Blake

“Till I’m Gone (ft. Wiz Khalifa)” Tinie Tempah

“MY KZ, UR BF” Everything Everything

“Blackout” Anna Calvi

“The Look” Metronomy

“Bubble” King Creosote & Jon Hopkins

“Let England Shake” PJ Harvey

“Survive It” Ghostpoet

“Rolling In The Deep” Adele

“Lippy Kids” Elbow

“Lights On” Katy B

“Ladies in Mercedes” Gwilym Simcock