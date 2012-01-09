Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid: 7 Designers To Watch For

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid will kick off the international fashion show calendar next month, starting on February 1st and running through the 5th. This will be the first fashion week in Madrid since Mercedes-Benz signed on to sponsor the event once known as Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week.
Organizers hope that the new sponsorship will bring about more than just a name change for the show. With at big name like Mercedes-Benz as the show’s main sponsor, perhaps we can expect to see some of Spain’s designers make a bigger splash on the international fashion scene.
We here at StyleCaster have compiled a list of seven designers that will be presenting at the newly named show, who also happen to have solid connections to Spain’s capital city. These are the Madrileos that have made names for themselves within their home country and, in some cases, abroad.
Check out the slideshow above to take a peak at our favorite looks from each designer’s Winter 2011/2012 ready-to-wear collections, and even discover what you might expect at the first-ever Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid in February!
[Photos via Vogue Espaa]
Ana Locking founded her self-titled label in 2008. As founder and creative director of her first, previous label, Locking Shocking, she was awarded the L'Oreal Paris Award for the best young Spring/Summer 2003 collection and the Grand Prix de la moda Marie Claire award for the Best National Designer in 2004.
All of Ana Locking's collection have a philosophical foundation (Fall/Winter 2011's theme was "Keep Your Stance") and she continues to take inspiration from her studies at the University of Fine Arts of Madrid.
Amaya Arzuaga is one of Spain's best known designers. She launched her first collection in 1995, two years after studying fashion design at Madrid's Polytechnic University. Now she has a bridal and couture atelier (both in Madrid), as well as a solid presence in markets in Spain, England, the United States, Japan, Belgium, France, Italy, Hong Kong and Australia.
Arzuaga's trademark fondness for miniskirts and strong shoulders is sure to show up at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada is a major personality in Spain's clothing industry. It's easy to spot the splashy colors and bold, whimsical prints characteristic of her brand.
To see this Madrileña's designs in person, you need only to head to the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada boutique in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York.
Madrid-born Juanjo Oliva is known for creating collections that embody discrete elegance. During his decades-long career, he has won two L´Oréal prizes for Best Collection at Cibeles, the Prix d´Excellence Marie-Claire International award for Best New Designer, and the T prize awarded by Telva for Best National Designer.
Luis Devota and Modesto Lomba, the team behind Devota & Lomba, started putting out collections back in 1984. Since Devota's death in the mid-nineties, Lomba has launched a stand alone shop in Madrid and became president of ACME, the Spanish Fashion Designers Association. His architectural training and his affinity for deconstruction shine through in Devota & Lomba designs.
Roberto Torretta settled in Madrid in 1972 and has been a staple at Madrid Fashion Week ever since his first showing at Spain's principal fashion event back in the nineties.
Miguel Palacio creates luxury, ready-to-wear pieces from his studio in Madrid. His first shop opened in the city in 2009, making his designs available to the public for the first time.
Always considered a designer to watch at Cibeles, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid should be no different.