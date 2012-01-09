Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid: 7 Designers To Watch For

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid will kick off the international fashion show calendar next month, starting on February 1st and running through the 5th. This will be the first fashion week in Madrid since Mercedes-Benz signed on to sponsor the event once known as Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week.

Organizers hope that the new sponsorship will bring about more than just a name change for the show. With at big name like Mercedes-Benz as the show’s main sponsor, perhaps we can expect to see some of Spain’s designers make a bigger splash on the international fashion scene.

We here at StyleCaster have compiled a list of seven designers that will be presenting at the newly named show, who also happen to have solid connections to Spain’s capital city. These are the Madrileos that have made names for themselves within their home country and, in some cases, abroad.

Check out the slideshow above to take a peak at our favorite looks from each designer’s Winter 2011/2012 ready-to-wear collections, and even discover what you might expect at the first-ever Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid in February!

[Photos via Vogue Espaa]