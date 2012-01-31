The Meme That Won’t Go Away: Watch ‘Sh*t Hipsters Say’

Now, I know you probably are going to hate me and love me for posting this video, but I felt it was necessary since we here at StyleCaster have posted videos such as “Sh*t Girls Say” and even our own homemade effort, “Sh*t Fashion Girls Say”.

It’s already been over a month since the original video that started it all came out, and yet this Internet meme still seems to be a very popular viral trend! I mean, who doesn’t like watching other folks quote things they’ve personally said and recreate things that they’ve most likely done?Exactly.

Next to jump on the bandwagon is this “Sh*t Hipsters Say” video, which I know I am definitely guilty of saying at least 5 of these one-liners. Kudos have to go to this video for including the little details, such as the American Apparel hoody, the Macbook, the iPhone and a pair of Toms Shoes.

Check out the clip down below, and let us know if you’ve officially had it with this meme, or if you are already antsy to see the second “Sh*t Hipsters Say” video?