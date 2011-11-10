Meet Fashion’s Next Gen Of Designers In ‘New On The Catwalk’

If you’re one of those fashion lovers who’s always trying to be “in the know” before any of your friends on the latest designers and labels to hit the runway, then you have to pick up Daab Media’s latest hardcover title New On The Catwalk: Emerging Fashion Labels, authored by Patrice Farameh, on your holiday wish-list this year!

The 400-page book features a selection of recent design school graduates from the world over as well as industry newcomers from some of fashion’s current hotspots like Antwerp and Toyko.

Glossy photographs and portraits on each featured designer fill the book with informative backgrounds of the leading designers in the future of fashion.

Notable designers highlighted in the book include Katie Gallagher, Rad Hourani, Parkchoonmoo, Mandy Coon, Mary Katrantzou, Christian Cota and Cushnie et Ochs.

New On The Catwalk is available in the U.S. on December 1, 2011 for $95.

For a sneak peak of what you can expect to find in the book next month, be sure to check out a few of the featured designers in the slideshow above!