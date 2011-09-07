Meet The Man Behind StyleCaster’s Sounds From The Front Row!

Today kicks off New York Fashion Week, and StyleCaster has your premiere soundtrack with our fourth installment of our Sounds From The Front Row playlist.

We called upon our good friend, international DJ extraordinaire Mick Boogie to put together another exclusive playlist of the some the hottest jams out on the musical circuit today.

From a brand spankin’ new tune by The Rapture, to a super fresh remix of a classic Grace Jones track, Mick Boogie has got all of the bass lines covered on the latest SFTFR playlist for everyone to enjoy!

To find a little bit more 411 on how Mick came to put together this season’s playlist along with what else he is looking forward to this NYFW, we went straight to the source to only discover that he is a fan of the recently married Mark Ronson, and would love the chance to walk down the catwalk for Tom Ford, that is of course if he was an actual model instead of a jetsetting DJ. But he would totally settle to spin at one of his events instead…

Read on to check out the full interview below with StyleCaster’s go-to NYFW music man!

Which songs or bands are you really pumped up for this season’s SFTFR playlist?

Lots of stuff. I always put some of my favorites on the playlist each season…people like Chromeo and Aeroplane. Maybe some Mark Ronson and Cut Copy. This time, I have some of my newer faves in the playlist as well, like Dragonette and Yelle.



How would you describe the StyleCaster/SFTFR sound?

An overall fun indie rock journey with a hint of electro, a splash of nu-disco, a taste of hip-hop and a few classics thrown in for good measure. Plus, every season we always create a custom intro for the project, featuring amazing NYC talent like OnCue, 6th Sense and Silver Medallion.

If StyleCaster ever put together a fashion show, what music would we be sending the models down the runway to?

Whatever I felt like playing that day…heh. It would definitely be something that fits the SFTFR vibe, though.

What fashion shows and parties are you going to be playing this NYFW?

A few thingsI’m djing Fashion’s Night out at Karen Millen on Thursday, that should be fun. Friday, I’m doing a really cool fashion event at Stone Rose called Thrashin’ Fashion with Rye Rye, who is M.I.A.’s protg. And next week, I’m djing the show for Sherri Hill, which is being hosted by Kendall Jenner. I’m sure her sisters will be in attendance as well, so it should be quite a crazy show.



What designers and/or labels are you excited to see at NYFW?

Jill Stuart and Pamella Roland.

Why should people download the SFTFR playlist?

Because it has become a staple for a cool, atmospheric soundtrack, no matter the time of year. I’ve had people email me from different continents, different age groups, different walks of life, and they all ask me when is the next one coming out. We have created an audio brand that goes way beyond the tents and blogs of NYFW.

What are the best situations or circumstances to blast the SFTFR playlist, besides during NYFW?

Hmm…getting ready to go out. Long car rides or train rides. Sunday afternoon cleaning your apartmentI could go on and on. I’ve heard that quite a few stores and lounges have them in rotation as well.

Would you say SFTFR is the ultimate NYFW soundtrack, and if so, why?

I wouldn’t say that, because it doesn’t sound like something I would say, heh. But I will say that it is definitely representative of the vibe in NYC around that time. And it is something you can listen to and enjoy, whether you’re a member of the fashion elite, or a young kid in Ohio with dreams of one day making it to the big city.

If you were a model, which designer would you like to walk for?

Tom Ford. The definitive men’s brandhands down. His line is what most men’s lines try to be but fall short. I hope Tom reads StyleCaster so I can DJ his next show…

What is the ultimate NYFW theme song, and why?

I can’t choose just one songit’s impossible. But I can tell you that whatever it is, I’m sure it’s been on one of the SFTFR mixes, or will be in the future. So stay tuned!