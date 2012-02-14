Mary Katrantzou For Topshop: Prints On Prints On Prints

As one of London’s hottest designers right now on the fashion scene, Mary Katrantzou has recently been getting a lot more heat (in a good way) among die-hard style-savvy shoppers thanks to the recently released lookbook from her upcoming collaboration with British retailer TOPSHOP.

For this capsule collection, the Greek-born, London-based designer stayed true to herself by infusing her signature colorful floral prints into a handful of tops and dresses, as well as a few bottoms and a single scarf.

The much-anticipated collection is set to hit select stores this Friday, February 17th. For those without a TOPSHOP in their hometown, don’t worry as the collection will also be made available online.

Check out the stellar, print-heavy lookbook, which we can assume also features a custom-designed backdrop by Mary herself, in the slideshow above.

[Images via Telegraph.co.uk]