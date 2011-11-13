The Man Behind Grace Jones, CHANEL Ads Gets His Own Exhibit

Postmodern artist Jean-Paul Goude is probably more of a household name in Paris (his home country’s capital) than here in New York City.

Goude was the man behind one of the most important innovators in the realm of art, music, style and live performance of the late 20th century — that of course being the living legend known as Grace Jones. As a muse, Grace Jones was the androgynous model featured in many of Goude’s works during early 80s, including a few famous cover albums for Grace Jones’ own musical recordings from around that same era.

In addition to being a major force behind Jones’ colorful and eccentric aethestic, Goude later became known for his artistic direction for France’s Bicentennial parade in 1989. He was also the brains behind the print and television ads for luxury house CHANEL, which is just one of the many brands he designed advertisements.

To celebrate Goude’s 40-year-long career, Les Arts Dcoratifs is putting together the first-ever solo retrospective exhibit in Paris. The not-to-be-missed exhibit features photographs, souvenirs, films, music and drawings spanning from his interests in fashion to television commercials to music videos (think “Slave To The Rhythm” from Grace Jones and “True Faith” by New Order) and so on.

The exhibition, which just opened to the public this past Friday, will run from now till March 18, 2012.

