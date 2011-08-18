Macy’s Debuts Anna Della Russo Collab for INC: Party Snaps

Last night, Macy’s showcased the fall 2011 collection for their INC line in downtown Manhattan at a private event. This season’s collection is edited and styled by none other than Vogue Japan’s Editor At Large, Anna Della Russo.

With Sky Ferreira DJing the event with an awesome selection of 90s jams (big snaps up for playing the All That theme song by TLC!), in addition to appearances made by “It” girls Harley Viera-Newton, Becka Diamond, Byrdie Bell and Chelsea Leyland, the “cool factor” was cranked up a few notches at last night’s event.

The INC fall 2011 collection is a very refined, color-blocking set of outfits, perfect for anyone looking to dress up like a Barbie-doll-meets-British-mod career lady. Or also for anyone that might dress how Jackie O did back in the 60s, if she was living in London at the time.

To check out a few of the outfits from the latest collection and shots of your favorite downtown darlings, be sure to click through the slideshow above!