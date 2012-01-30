M.I.A. Releases New Single ‘Bad Girls’ On Pitchfork

M.I.A. just released her newest single “Bad Girls” this morning via an exclusive stream over at mega-music blog Pitchfork.

The track was recorded in Miami and produced by Danja who has worked with the likes of Timbaland, Diddy, Madonna, Nelly Furtado and Pink.

The single will be available worldwide starting tomorrrow, and a video directed by Romain Gavras (who also directed M.I.A.’s controversial video for “Born Free”) will premiere via VICE‘s Noisey YouTube channel on Friday, February 3rd.

It will also be the same day that Madonna‘s new “Give Me All Your Luvin” video, featuring Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., will debut as well.



After a few couple listens to the track, we’ve been groovin’ on the jam the entire morning. It’s giving us flashbacks to her first two albums, Arular and Kalawhich is both a good thing and a bad thing.

While we’re glad that M.I.A.’s new jam has got that polyrhythmic-World-music-meets-East-London-hip-hop vibe that’s become a trademark for the female MC, we just wished it could sound something a bit more fresher…more 2012.

We’re still excited to check out the video this Friday though, and hear more tracks from the upcoming full-length album. But, what do you think about it?