Lykke Li Scheduled To Perform At DKNY Resort 2012 Show

The best thing to come out of Sweden since meatballs and modular furniture, Indie pop crooner Lykke Li will be taking the stage with her beautiful, sultry voice and her heart-filled tunes for next month’s Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York City.

The exclusive performance at Lincoln Center will be held as part of a special finale for the DKNY Resort 2012 Collection runway show, co-hosted by acclaimed stylist and fashion commentator Mary Alice Stephenson, who will be joined by the queen “K” as well (I’m talking about Donna Karan, folks).

If you are lucky enough to be one of those American Express cardholders who are able to purchase tickets for this “Cardmember-only” event held on September 15th at 7:30 PM, be sure you head over to the American Express website to purchase tickets to the fashion show as soon as you can, as we predict these tickets are set to sell out like hotcakes!

Now, the only thing we’re wondering about is what kind of crazy getup and fierce looks Lykke is going to be rocking out on stage come next month?! #GetInspired