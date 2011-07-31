Lust List: Kidrobot Teams Up With Swatch, Customize a Leica!

If there is one thing that Rebecca Black taught me, it’s that Friday comes after Thursday. And if there’s one thing my professional career taught me, it’s that Fridays are paydays.
This week, I’ve roamed the internet looking for the coolest knick knacks that are so cutting-edge, daring and bold that you need to spend, nay, invest your money in.
From Danish designer Henrik Vibskov‘s new unisex sprays to custom Leica cameras that will make your photos truly one-of-a-kind, everyone will be smelling good and looking like a pro (a camera pro, that is) in no time! We suggest you practice your model moves now before you hit the streets with your new swag on, ya’ heard?!
Swatch has teamed up with Kidrobot, an art-driven toy and lifestyle brand, to create the KIDROBOT FOR SWATCH COLLECTION, a collection of eight Gents, each accompanied by a complimentary Dunny. Dunny is Kidrobots iconic and highly collectible bunny-like vinyl toy, a customizeable canvas for artists from widely varying backgrounds. Eight artists have contributed to the new collection, each with a characteristic design for a Gent and its accompanying 3-inch Dunny. Watches will be available online and in stores starting September 1st.
Israeli design student Dror Peleg gets green and creative with this Frii concept bicycle that's entirely made from recycled materials. Peleg takes recycled plastic that has been melted and injected into a mold to create a lightweight, single speed bike.
Denmark's visionary designer Henrik Vibskov's latest line of unisex eaux de toilettes are inspired by the urban aromas of 3 uniquely different cities: Berlin, Copenhagen and Damascus. Let's just hope that they don't smell like cigarette smoke on a cold night, fresh fish from the sea or a curry gone bad.
Electronic branding ecommerce site ColorWare is now offering Leica fans the opportunity to customize Leica D-LUX 5 cameras to their liking. Just be sure your wallet has a spare $1200 to burn!
