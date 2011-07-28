Lust List: 5 Cool Things You Need To Have This Week

If there is one thing that Rebecca Black taught me, it’s that Friday comes after Thursday. And if there’s one thing my professional career taught me, it’s that Fridays are paydays.
This week, I’ve roamed the internet looking for the coolest knick knacks that are so cutting-edge, daring and bold that you need to spend, nay, invest your money in.
From a 21st century boombox perfect for summer block parties to a leather remake on the classic corner store bag, these interesting future investments will be sure to let others know that you have an amazing eye for design and innovation. Now who doesn’t like those extra perks with their purchases?
Thanks to uniform experiment's latest collaboration with electronic manufacturer Lasonic, your block parties can get a blast from the past with this amazing boombox created specifically for iPods
(via HIGHSNOBIETY)
These Hush Pods made from biodegradable felt are perfect for travelers who often have to take red-eye flights and camp out at the airport the night before. Also great to have these at the office, in case you want to take an afternoon napjust don't let the boss catch you snoozing on the job!
(via Inhabitat)
If you're an avid gummy bear fan like me, then you'll love these gelatin animals when they've been mutated to be as big as a small dog
(via Svpply)
Convenient store bags get trendy with Cast of Vice's "Thank You" lambskin leather bag. It's very Jeremy Scott circa Spring 2011!
(via Svpply)
To complement the leather "Thank You" bag, don a pair of these bad-to-the-bones kicks from the adidas Originals by Originals Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection this back-to-school season. Or should we say, "Back to cool"?
(via Kicks On Fire)