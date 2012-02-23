Lublu Kira Plastinina FW12: ‘I Dream Of Charlie’s Angels’

While most designers and brands seemed to be inspired by 90s grunge and modern minimalism for the Fall/Winter 2012 season during this past New York Fashion Week, Lublu Kira Plastinina was all about referencing the 60s and 70s, giving us some major I Dream of Jeannie meets Charlie’s Angels vibes.

Head designer Kira Plastinina leaned towards a mainly black, white, salmon and nude color story, along with a few grey pieces in her most recent collection. Her silohuettes were both sophisticated and girly, which complemented the retro detailing such as wide collars, wavy hemlines and mock scarf-tie necklines.

Those mini, A-line babydoll dresses were giving us major I Dream of Jeannie flashbacks, while all the nude ensembles and flowy, floor-length dresses were working their “Girl Power” cool la Charlie’s Angels on us.

If this is what cute, smart, sexy and sophisticiated looks like for the Fall 2012 season, then sign us up!

Be sure to check out the full Lublu Kira Plastinina Fall/Winter 2012 collection in the slideshow above.