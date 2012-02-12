Lovecat Magazine & The Kills Party It Up At Dream Downtown

Lovecat Magazine celebrated the release of their fourth issue (with two versions featuring the hella’ viral Lana Del Rey and Alison Mosshart of indie band The Kills) on Saturday night at Dream Downtown’s The Gallery in New York City.

Prince, Jacob and company came out to also celebrate The Kills tenth anniversary, with a slated performance by the band. Unfortunately, the black-clothing-clad duo didn’t show up till after 2 AM, after the party’s crowd (which included a sea of models like Ashley Smith, and some regular faces on the Downtown circuit) already peaced out.

Even without seeing The Kills bust out the jams that night, party goers kicked it out on the dancefloor, enjoying some sweet and strong Kanon Organic Vodka cocktails. Bonus points also go to the party for have a sweet photobooth, with the exterior customized in The Kills’ honor.

Check out which some of our favorite faces that made it out Saturday night in the slideshow above.