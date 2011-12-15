StyleCaster
Lovecat Magazine Art Issue Launch Party: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
To celebrate the release of their third issue, dubbed the ‘Art Issue,’ cool kids Prince and Jacob behind the model zine Lovecat threw a private fiesta in New York City last night at Chinatown’s Pulqueria (ironic, no?) while delish cocktails were served thanks to Kanon Vodka.

Hosted by models Heide Lindgren and Nicole Trunfio, the party brought out the city’s usual Downtown party crowd, with DJ Chelsea Leyland cranking out the night’s soundtrack (DJ Mia Moretti and violinist Caitlin Moe were also slatted to perform during the night as well).

Check out which familiar faces we ran into last night in the slideshow above!

Abi Schwinck and One Management's Scott Lipps

One Management models Tarah Rodgers and Xiao Wang

One Management's Jordan Shippenberg, Drew Hunter and Erin Fee

Angela Bellote, Drew Hunter and Erin Fee

DJ Chelsea Leyland

Courtney Daniels and Valissa Yoe

Photog-slash-"It"-girl Angela Pham and buddy get cozy on the dance floor

Lovecat's Prince and Jacob attended last night's soiree with tons of arm candy around

Famed photog Mick Rock

What's up Krystal Simpson?

Happy holidays!

