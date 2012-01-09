Longchamp x Mary Katrantzou Collab Is Print Heavy For Spring

One of the hottest names right now from London’s fashion scene, Greek-born designer Mary Katrantzou has teamed up with French label Longchamp for a collection of print-tastic handbags for Spring 2012.

Designed under the theme of “When East meets West”, Katrantzou creates prints that feature Eastern-influenced embellishments such as paper lanterns and orchids, laid out in a contrived, repetitive style that has become a well-identified signature for the London-based designer.

The handbags will be available through the fashion-forward Paris boutique colette with a pre-exclusive launch on January 23rd. And for those who are located outside the French capital, not to worry as the shop (and their equally amazing e-commerce site) offers international shipping!

Check out what you can expect from the Longchamp x Mary Katrantzou collabo in the slideshow above!