London’s Underground Shoes Creep Out At TOPSHOP Flagship

Thanks to Prada’s Spring/Summer 2011 collection, creeper shoes are all the rage these days. Creepers, also known as brothel creepers, have managed to stumble on the runways of a few of the Fall/Winter 2012 collections (I’m especially loving the custom creepers on London designer Ashish Gupta’s last runway show), meaning that the creeper shoe trend will be around for the colder months to come.

It looks as though retailers are also starting to jump on the creeper bandwagon too, specifically London’s own mega fashion retail chain TOPSHOP.

Just this week, London’s Underground debuted three exclusive shoe styles at TOPSHOP’s Oxford Circus flagship store and HQ in London. It seems that a few of the buyers at the British retailer have been big fans of Underground for quite some time. So it only makes sense that these stylish fans should get a couple of exclusive pairs for themselves as well as for the thousands of fashionistas that walk into the store each day.

The store, located on one of London’s busiest high streets, will carry the Underground basic creeper style in luxury blue velvet and luxury red velvet along with a midnight blue suede shoe in the same style. The Underground Blitz boot will also be available at the three-story shop in both an off-white leather and the classic black leather.

Underground has been a staple creeper shoe brand since the 1980s. It is also the footwear brand behind many of the shoes you see sported on models walking down the catwalks in Milan, London, New York and Paris.

What Dr. Martens are to combat boots is what Underground are to creepers. That’s how epic this brand really is, which is why it’s so amazing that Underground and TOPSHOP have teamed up to offer these hot styles for a limited time.

To those of you who are fortunate enough to head to TOPSHOP in the Queen’s capital, I will say thisrun, don’t walk, as these exclusive styles are sure to sell out. Oh, and if you feel like picking me up a pair of the midnight blue suede creepers, don’t forget that I’m a size 7 in the UK (wink, wink)!