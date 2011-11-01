London’s Matthew Stone Debuts First US Solo Exhibit in NYC

Artist, DJ, music video director, musician and man-about-town, London’s Matthew Stone is a prominent figure in today’s international art and culture scenes.

With his hands in so many fields, there seems to be much anticipation building up around this modern jack-of-all-trades’ first Stateside solo exhibition.

Entitled Optimism as Cultural Rebellion, the latest collection of sculptural and potrait works features photographs of contorting, juxtaposing nude bodies that are digitally printed onto birch panels.

Shape and imagery are two key components to the show, as Matthew’s ongoing vision of optimism is embodied by the beauty of the raw human form, played up by angular positioning, from how the models are posing in the works themselves to the geometric cuts of the panels that frame each view of “optimisim.”

At the opening reception held last night at hosting gallery The Hole, located in New York City’s Bowery neighborhood, industry insiders from the art, fashion and music worlds came out to support one of London’s contemporary visionaries, including Nicola Formichetti, Dev Hynes (a.k.a. Blood Orange), Andr Saraiva (a.k.a. Mr. A), models Shane Gimball and Aris Schwabe, and nightlife darling Sophia Lamar.

Be sure to stop by The Hole between now and December 10, 2011 to catch these breathtaking pieces on display!