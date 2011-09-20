London Fashion Week Label Crush: SISTER By SIBLING

While the women’s presentations already ended yesterday at London Fashion Week for the spring/summer 2012 season, the lads had their full share of fashion over in the Queen’s capital today.

Marking the official final day of London Fashion Week, the menswear day is probably one of the least hectic set of presentations during the six-day style soiree. That’s why we were a little surprised, intrigued and excited to hear that one of the town’s recently burgeoning menswear labels SIBLING, known for their innovative contemporary knitwear designs and boastingLondon-based fashion wonder Cozette McCreery as 1/3 of its creative team, decided to debut a complimentary womenswear collection this past Saturday.

The line, named SISTER by SIBLING, features a set of casually cool clothes tailored with a West End refinement, but designed with a tattoo-parlor-from-a-carnival twist.

Inspired by British funfairs, summer evenings at the pier, good times, thumping dance music on the breeze and the boys that spin the Waltzers, SIBLING decided to team up with Japanese artist Yuko Kondo who created the tattoo-like designs on a few of the women’s pieces that are both bad-ass and cool as fudge!

If you ever get invited to attend a carnival here in the States come this spring, oh, say in New England, and don’t know what to wear, then definitely check out the SISTER by SIBLING collection!