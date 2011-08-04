Lollapalooza 2011 Video Playlist: 10 Bands You Need To Hear

Chicago-area music lovers rejoice! This year’s Lollapalooza music festival is upon us, kicking off today from Grant Park. With over 100 acts lined up over the next 3 days, get ready to rock out and crank your partytime level to 11!

In honor of this year’s festival, we here at StyleCaster have put together a music guide on our favorite must-see and must-hear acts performing this weekend in Chicago. Some of you may have heard of these bands, and some of you may have noteither way, we made it easy for all you festival-goers to fill you in on which talents you have to check out.

We’ve also based our choices on the assumption that you already know to check out sets by Lyyke Li, Death From Above 1979, Crystal Castles, The Kills, Best Coast and The Drumsall of which are equally as worthy as our own playlist picks.

After listening to the playlist below, hopefully now you’ll be able to spend your time a little more wisely at this year’s Lollapalooza, and know which bands to skip out on so you can queue up in the long bathroom lines, or even take a quick disco nap while surrounded by thousands of people, who you don’t even know…on second thought, forget that last suggestion.

Arctic Monkeys “The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala”

Smith Westerns “Weekend”

Cults “Go Outside”

DOM “Living in America”

Friendly Fires “Hawaiian Air”

Phantogram “When I’m Small”

Noah and The Whale “Life is Life”

Foster The People “Helena Beat”

Fitz and The Tantrums “Moneygrabber”

Black Lips “Modern Art”