Listen To Downtown Designer Charlotte Ronson’s NYFW Playlist

What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “New York Fashion Week”?

Catwalks. Models. Designers. Techno music?

Sadly (well, at least for some), Fashion Weeks worldwide have seemed to gain the stereotype that uptempo, club-like jams that all have that “untz-untz-untz” beat are the typical go-to music choice to be played during these international, bi-annual events.

Fortunately, there are actually a lot more designers these days opting to go with genres like hip hop, soul and good ol’ fashion rock and roll, instead of cranking out the euro-trance.

Case in point would be the New York-based, fashion-legend-in-the-making, Charlotte Ronson.

We asked Charlotte to give us her NYFW playlist in honor of the Fall/Winter 2012 shows that are about to kick off this week here in the Big Apple, and in return got a hot heaping of 100%, pure grade rock and roll, mixed in with some pop, chillwave and jazz.

Oh, and don’t worryCharlotte made sure not forget to include her musically-inclined siblings Mark and Samantha into the mix as well!

Check out all 10 of Charlotte’s NYFW picks down below, and let us know what tracks you’ll be jamming out to in honor of NYFW in the comments section underneath.

Amy Winehouse “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”

The Black Keys “Lonely Boy”

Samantha Ronson + The Undertakers “Captain Jack”

Singtank “The Party”

RE:GENERATION featuring Erykah Badu, Trombone Shorty, Mos Def, Zigaboo Modeliste, and Members of The Dap Kings “A La Modeliste”

Jack White “Love Interruption”



Shooter Jennings “The Deed and The Dollar”

Madonna “Give Me All Your Luvin’ (Feat. M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj)”

Alexander Dexter-Jones “Phantastic Phone Call”

Samantha Ronson & The Undertakers “Love Song feat. Slash” (Check out the slightly varied version we managed to find on the Interwebs down below)

