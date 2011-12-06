Lisa Frank Apparel Exists! But Would You Actually Wear It?

Ever wish you could dress up like your favorite Trapper Keeper from 1st grade?

Thanks to the latest adult-sized items that have landed in the web store on the official Lisa Frank website, now you can!

The cult children’s brand covered in cutesy rainbow-colored graphics from the 90s has recently released a few items available for the over 12-years-old age demographic including a rainbow-striped denim skirt, a patch-work mini denim skirt, tie-died cut-off shorts, a long-sleeved thermal top, a hooded long-sleeved top and a few T-shirts.

If you’re a petite-figured gal or just very slim, you could also squeeze yourself into a few of the children’s clothing items available — if you’re absolutely that obsessed and need to stock up on all things Lisa Frank.

Nothing says “I’m a woman of the world” like tops covered in puppy dogs and dolphin graphics in highlighter-bright colors.

Check out a few of the items up for grabs from Lisa Frank, and let us know if you would rock any of these duds in the comments section below.