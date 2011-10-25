Lindsay Lohan Checks Herself Out in New Sophomore NYC Film

One of our favorite local labels here at the StyleCaster office, Sophomore NYC just put out their latest video for their spring/summer 2012 collection.

A Downtown favorite, Sophomore NYC’s fashion films are always featuring a cast of too-cool-for-school local scenesters from the Big Apple. And, once in a while, they seem to manage to wrangle in a recognizable face who is no stranger to the world of fashion.

For this time around, the ready-to-wear label nabbed Miss Lindsay “Check Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself” Lohan to make a cameo in their latest film. Surprisingly, the camera doesn’t seem to be filming her going on a bender or dodging the Paps, but instead, it seems she is caught on video while getting her make-up done for a photoshoot as well as checking herself out in a mirrornothing too scandalous for this headline-making hot mess.

In addition to LiLo, some of fashion’s other darlings show up in the film as well, including Cory Kennedy and Peaches Geldof.

Fashionable “It” Girls; filmed in New York City; and loads and loads of T-Shirtsyup, sounds like the makings of a Sophomore NYC fashion short to us!