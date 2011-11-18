Lights, Camera, Bling: Lomography Cameras Go For The Gold

Just in time for the festive holiday season, iconic camera company Lomography is launching their Gold Edition cameras that boast some serious class and functionality.

Available in the Diana Mini, Diana F+ and Fisheye No. 2 models, these cameras feature a metallic gold cover along with a shiny, braided gold shoulder strap.

The golden trio are so amazingly awesome that they’ll have you ditching your Instagram-enabled iPhone to kick it old school with a roll of film.

Plus, these cameras will make great conversation starters when you’re off party-hopping this holiday season!

From left to right: Diana F+ Gold Edition, $109, at Lomography; Diana Mini, $129, at Lomography; and Fisheye No. 2 Gold Edition, $99, at Lomography.

[via HIGHSNOBIETY]