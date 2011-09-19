StyleCaster
LFW Beauty: Top Knots and Fierce Lips Spotted At Dans La Vie

Susie G
Beauty trends in the spring usually tend to go a variety of different ways — from fresh and minimal to outrageous and funky, the warmer months seem to give way to a plethora of options for hair styling and makeup techniques.

The one spring-slash-summertime beauty trend I’m digging during this fashion month is the combo between fresh and funky, which is perfectly displayed in the Dans La Vie spring/summer 2012 runway show from this past London Fashion Week.

Dans La Vie designer Rira Sugawara sent her models down the runway with a soft, dewy complexion, along with a minimal cat-eye, light-colored eyebrows and strong lips that were highlighted with a range of bold oranges, pinks and blue-grey shades. If there’s one thing I’ve been dying to see more of in the fashion world, it would definitely be more blue-shaded lips which are so on-trend with the current 90s revival (just think back to the stylings of the mid-90s rave culture!)

The fierce-faced looks at Dans La Vie were topped off with 60s-inspired top knots (which were also spotted at Erin Fetherston and alice + olivia during New York Fashion Week) with the occasional eye-catching head accessory thrown in for good measure.

This simple statement-making beauty look from Dans La Vie is perfect for girls who are keen to don more of a minimal, clean face but still want to have a little personality and originality shine through. Plus, this London-via-Japan-inspired beauty inception is pretty easy to replicate and won’t eat up a whole lot of your time!

For city girls on-the-go like myself, Dans La Vie’s spring/summer 2012 beauty styling is seriously winning points.

To see our favorite fresh-faced models from the Dans La Vie spring/summer 2012 collection, take a browse through the slideshow above!

Photos courtesy of BLOW PR

