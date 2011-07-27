Levi’s and Urban Outfitters ‘Get In The Saddle’ At Ace Hotel

The Levi’s Brand and Urban Outfitters, the iconic denim manufacturer and the legend-in-the-making retailer, have teamed up to launch a national “Bike Shop” tour that will hit cities from coast to coast in August and September.

The “Get in the saddle” tour will be celebrating the recent release of Commuters by Levi’s, a range of products that are specifically created for urban cyclists. A trailer will be visiting these cycling hotspots across the nation to act as a Bike Shop pop up that will host a tunning center, tailor shop and a photo-booth so you can document and brag to your non-cycling friends about the awesome time you had with Levi’s and Urban Outfitters.

The tour kicks off in NYC at the Ace Hotel located in the neighborhood of Chelsea (and also not too far away from the StyleCaster office too!) on August 5th, setting up base until August 7th. In addition to the Bike Shop, bicycle enthusiasts and pedestrians alike can also go check out a bicycle photography exhibit, a concert featuring buzz bands The Antlers and Mortal Orchestra, as well as a special bicycle film festival screening over the weekend takeover at the Ace Hotel.

To find out more details about the Bike Shop tour and to get live updates from the traveling trailer, be sure to visit Urban Outffiters online for more info.