Let Friends Know You Need Prada, Proenza With Snapette App

If you’re a social media savvy foodie, there’s a very good chance that you have an account with Foodspottingthe mobile phone application where you can share pictures of awesome edible delights you spot or get to enjoy anywhere you go.

But what about us non-foodie, clothing obsessed, technically inclined gals?

Thanks to fashion lovers Sarah Paiji and Jinhee Ahn Kim, these two ladies have now filled a void in the iOS application market with their newest product, Snapette.

Snapette allows users to take a photo of an amazing top, a sweet pair of shoes or whatever fashion item that happens to catch your eye, then tag the photo with the location of where the product was spotted (a store, your grandmother’s closet and so on), which will then be posted on Snapette for other fashionphiles to see.

Through the application, users can also browse photos of products near their current location, or search for items by their favorite store or brand.

Similar to other social media tools like Twitter and Instagram, Snapette users can see which photos are trending worlwide or see what’s popular in their hometown.

The photos that you either have took yourself or photos that you’ve loved by other stylistas are all collected through the application’s “virtual closet” page, where friends and followers can get an idea of your style profile. Another app perk is Snapette’s “Collections” feature, that allows you to view products of offline boutiques in NYC, LA, SF and London.

While Snapette is indeed a great application for fashion lovers, it’s not the first user-enabled, photo upload tool tailored to the shopping-minded set. Launched in January of this year, Pose is another fashion iPhone application that allows users to upload photos of their outfits or stylish goodies they find, and share with their friends through the application, Twitter or Facebook.

There really is almost no difference between the two apps except the fact that Snapette seems to have a more cleaner, eye-catching interface and looks to take the offline experience of using the social media tool one step further by showcasing products at partnering retailers.

No matter which tool you do end up downloading, they’ll both be great ways to hint to friends and family what to get you for your birthday or upcoming holidays, like that awesomely-huge black varsity jacket from Stella McCartney…

[via TechCrunch and BecomeGorgeous.com]