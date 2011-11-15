Leigh Lezark & Ex-Libertine Carl Barat Star In Fashion Short

Yes, even the “cool kids” celebrate the holidays too.

And if you need evidence to back that statement up, just take a look at the Holiday 2011 fashion film short from modern British brand Aubin & Wills.

Featuring the present-day “Queen of Downtown Cool” Leigh Lezark, and former co-frontman of The Libertines, Carl Barat, this two-and-a-half minute film sees the pair of “It” kids beautifully loitering around what looks to be an abandoned grand maison in (what we’re going to guess) the English countryside.

Rocking the Holiday 2011 collection from Aubin & Wills, Leigh and Carl look effortlessly modern and chic, and in addition, way more sophisticated and grown-up from their early days in the limelight, back around 2002-3. In other words, we’re glad they’re trading in the super tight skinny jeans, deep v-neck t-shirts from American Apparel and “ironic” vintage duds for a more mature and age-appropriate look.

Check out the stylish short below and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!