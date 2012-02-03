LEGO My Moleskine: Check Out The Latest Collab Collection

Since the first half of today seems to be all about childhood nostalgia, why not peep your eyes on the newest collection of Moleskine notebooks that are sure to give you a few grade school flashbacks.

Introducing the Moleskine LEGO Notebooks, featuring four different notebooks that each have an actual LEGO block attached to the cover, that are also debossed with different LEGO screenprints.

The Limited Edition Moleskines are now available for pre-order online, with prices ranging from $16.95 to $21.95 each.

The notebooks are set to ship out on March 1st, just in time to start jotting down ideas for possible spring break locations.

Anyone up for a road trip out to Legoland in California this year?