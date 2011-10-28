At Least One Guy is Dancing to The Black Keys’ Latest Single

The Black Keys have actually been around for a while. You’d think that after their first four albums, which, although they were great, didn’t really catch on in a big way, the Ohioan duo would have either pursued a new sound, or given up on their musical efforts all together. But neither were the case. With the help of producer Danger Mouse in 2008, The Black Keys were able to format their bluesy rock in a way that really brought out the soul in their sound. 2008’s Attack and Release sent the duo into the music industry spotlight and 2010’s Brothers soldified everyone’s love for them.

The highly anticipated El Camino will be out in December. This week the duo (Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney) gave us a taste with the digital release of “Lonely Boy” and the single’s accompanying video. The track is the sailing buzz of bluesy sound you’d expect from The Black Keysbut the video is something else entirely. As Pitchfork put it, “These guys have their viral video game on lock right now.”

I don’t have to describe it to you because you can watch it below, but something about this this average-looking 40-year-old is both badass and hilarious. The guy has some moves, but still you wonder why Auerbach and Carney chose to embody their track with one dancing routine. The kind of haphazard way the video is shot makes it seem like the band spontaneously made the video as a joke, and then realized how awesome it was. Whatever the case, it’s caught our attention, and made us even more excited for El Camino to hit the stores.